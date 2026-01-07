Working in silence but unseen Thailand’s media in the social media era

PATTAYA, Thailand – In an era where social media plays a dominant role in shaping public awareness, many news organizations are facing an unprecedented challenge. The role of the “media” is increasingly viewed as an unnecessary expense, while organizations and companies remain willing to allocate hundreds of thousands—or even millions—of baht to internal activities or resolutions. Yet when it comes to public relations or media budgets, funding is often reduced or cut entirely, despite costs amounting to only a few thousand or tens of thousands of baht.







The media remains a crucial mechanism for disseminating information, shaping public perception, and building organizational image in the eyes of society. Behind this work, however, lie substantial operating costs: staff salaries, website hosting, digital platform expenses, equipment maintenance, and the high cost of media tools such as cameras and video equipment—along with their inevitable depreciation from constant use.

Despite fulfilling this essential role—often quietly “gilding the back of the Buddha,” working without recognition—media organizations are increasingly overlooked. Their importance is diminished, leading to widespread consequences. Today, many media outlets are at risk of downsizing or shutting down entirely due to a lack of financial support, even as they continue to serve as a reliable voice for the public with integrity and consistency.





This situation highlights the growing fragility of the media industry in the modern era. If organizations continue to undervalue the role of journalism, the availability of accurate, balanced, and socially beneficial information may steadily decline. Ultimately, this erosion risks damaging public trust and the collective image of society as a whole.



































