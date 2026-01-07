Pattaya’s New Year paradox visitor numbers dip but tourism income surges

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya’s tourism sector recorded a notable shift during the New Year 2026 holiday period, with a decline in visitor numbers compared to last year but a significant increase in overall revenue, according to the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association.

Ms. Chutima Jiramongkol, President of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association (PBTA) in Chonburi, said that although the total number of tourists appeared lower year-on-year, tourism income rose due to the arrival of “high-quality tourists” with stronger spending power and longer stays. As a result, local businesses continued to benefit economically despite the softer headcount figures.







She noted that European tourists made up a large share of arrivals this year, while Russian visitors remained a key market. Russian tourists, in particular, are staying longer in Pattaya, contributing positively to the city’s overall tourism revenue even as overall visitor growth remained modest.

Another factor boosting confidence was proactive cooperation between tourism operators and relevant agencies. Ms. Chutima said discussions with the Russian ambassador helped strengthen confidence among Russian travelers. At the same time, positive signs are emerging from the Belarusian market, with Belarusian tourists expected to visit Thailand for the first time—representing a new international opportunity for Pattaya.

Looking ahead, Ms. Chutima said tourism operators are preparing a strategic roadmap to attract more high-spending niche travelers. Target segments include Harley-Davidson riders, big bike touring groups, and golf tourists. Additional proactive marketing campaigns are planned for August 2026 to expand Pattaya’s customer base and drive steady tourist arrivals throughout the year.

Overall, Pattaya’s tourism direction this year reflects a clear shift from focusing on visitor “quantity” to “quality.” If niche marketing strategies are pursued effectively, she said, the approach could generate more stable income for businesses and enhance Pattaya’s image as a sustainable, high-value tourism destination in the long term.



































