Sun Sabella opens palatial doors with charm and elegance in Pattaya

Many of us can still remember the good old days when there were networking events, new projects launches, and business opening parties here in Pattaya nearly every week.





Recently, however, they have been rather thin on the ground due to economic and other unforeseen circumstances. Therefore, we were really delighted to attend the grand opening of Sun Sabella on Feb 22.

This was indeed a marvellous event where the best of Pattaya and indeed Bangkok, came to celebrate with Dr Sunya Viravaidya, the CEO of Pattaya International Corporation, together with his lovely daughter Nin and their adorable family.

Privy Councillor General Paiboon Khumchaya was the guest of honour who came with his entourage, including Former Deputy Army Chief Gen. Nipon Parunyanit; former Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Agriculture Bunpot Hongtong, and Former Permanent Secretary of Defense Gen. Theppong Toppayachan, along with many high-ranking officers from the government sector.

Privy Councillor Gen. Paiboon Khumchaya officiated at the opening ceremonies by cutting ribbons to officially declare the Sun Sabella Classical Thai Restaurant, Nin & Co Patisserie and the Jazz Pit open. He congratulated Dr Sunya for finally making his dream a reality by building this exquisite traditional Thai home to honour his parents Dr Samak, and Dr Isabella McKinnon Robertson.

Guests strolled around the lush gardens enjoying a sumptuous buffet, refreshments and wonderful cocktails. As the evening wore on, guests adjourned to the Jazz Pit where resident guitarist Thomas together with world class musicians entertained the guests with Jazz and Blues until late into the night.







Sun Sabella is an oasis of calm on Thappraya Road where you can enjoy delicious food, great music and traditional Thai culture. Located at 391/18 Moo 10 Taphrina Rd., Pattaya City 20150. Look for the impressive palatial doors and enter straight into the heart of this marvelous resort.

For Reservations: Tel. 038 251 686 & 038 251 687 or send a message to: Facebook page @SunSabellaClassicalThaiRestaurant.

Guests from far and wide attended the glamourous opening party.











