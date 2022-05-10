Woman killed in fall into empty swimming pool in East Pattaya

A woman slipped from a stepladder while cleaning an empty swimming pool undergoing repairs. The unfortunate incident occurred in a private town house in Nongprue district in East Pattaya.



The accident was witnessed by Nookane Kaewkongpan 57, who told police that Jongkol Kiatket 51, was standing on a stepladder in the empty pool when she slipped and hit her head on the side of the pool knocking her to the bottom.

Recue workers were called to help, but unfortunately it was too late to save the woman’s life.

































