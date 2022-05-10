Businessman donates food and supplies to Pattaya underprivileged children

Children living at Baan Eua Aree children’s home under the care of the Child Protection and development Center were thrilled by the visit of Thakorn Pattanapetch, (Dr. Kong), Chairman of We Are One Group, 611 Ruay Lon Fah (very wealthy) and Rich Happy System Co., Ltd. together with 120 members on May 7.

The visitors brought along food, sports equipment, necessities and education funds valued at 30,000 baht to be given for the upkeep of the children’s wellbeing.



Siromet Akarapongpanitch, deputy-director of HHNFT, officers, and children welcomed gave the visitors a warm welcome and showed them the intricate decoupage handicrafts that they had made themselves.

The visitors were very impressed by the beautiful quality of the creations that they decided to buy many pieces to take home as gifts.







The income for the sales will go towards the education fund of the children.

The visiting online business experts demonstrated to the children of how the products could be sold online which would enhance their income even more and give them the knowledge to make a living when they grow up.

Thakorn Pattanapetch said that his company has a policy of donating a part of the profits to help underprivileged children around the country.



































