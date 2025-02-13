Woman killed crossing road near Pattaya, friends survive using overpass

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic accident occurred on the evening of February 11, when a factory worker’s car collided with a 50-year-old woman who was crossing under an overpass near the Pong Saket Temple. The victim, identified as Isaree, was killed instantly, and her body was covered by emergency responders.

The accident happened on Highway 331, heading towards Sattahip in Banglamung district. The driver, Komsan, 45, told authorities that he had been driving back to his accommodation and did not see the woman crossing the street after another pedestrian had already crossed. Due to poor visibility, he struck her as she crossed. Despite efforts to alert authorities and provide assistance, the woman died at the scene.







Friends of the victim revealed that they had been heading to the annual Pong Saket Temple festival. While they used the overpass to safely cross the street, the victim had decided to run across the road due to low traffic, not expecting such a tragic incident.

Authorities have recorded the scene for evidence and are reviewing CCTV footage to conclude the investigation. The body of the victim has been transferred to Pattaya Pattamakhun Hospital for further arrangements.































