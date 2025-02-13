Birthday party twists into chaos – Erratic behavior man renting beach mat stabs tourist in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A violent altercation broke out on Pattaya Beach early in the morning of February 13, after a group of tourists engaged in a heated argument, leading to one man being stabbed. The incident took place near Beach Road Soi 10, where visitors had gathered to celebrate a birthday.

The victim, 33-year-old Chakrit, was stabbed in the neck and arm with a sharp object. He was immediately attended to by emergency responders and rushed to the hospital for urgent care.

According to the suspect, 34-year-old Prayot, the conflict began when Chakrit and his friends rented mats from him to sit and drink. He claimed the argument started as a verbal dispute that escalated to a physical confrontation. After being attacked by the group, Prayot allegedly attempted to flee the scene, unaware of the weapon used in the stabbing.







Bystanders reported hearing loud insults before the violence erupted, and they later saw Prayot running away into Soi 10, where he was apprehended by the police. During the search, a packet of methamphetamine was found near the scene, leading investigators to suspect Prayot had been under the influence of drugs at the time of the attack. Despite this, Prayot denied using a knife, though his urine test confirmed the presence of narcotics.

Chakrit’s friend, Bie, explained that the altercation was fueled by Prayot’s erratic behavior, which appeared to be the result of drug use. Bie also stated that the situation escalated quickly, with one of his friends retaliating physically, not expecting Prayot to resort to a knife.

Prayot, who has a history of violent behavior, including a prior incident in October 2024 where he allegedly attacked a local official with a knife, is now in police custody as the investigation continues. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting further evidence to determine the full circumstances surrounding the stabbing.





































