Korean drug trafficker arrested in Pattaya with crystal meth and GPS devices for smuggling scheme

PATTAYA, Thailand – Immigration Police in Chonburi have arrested a 51-year-old Korean national, Lee Chun, wanted by Interpol for his involvement in an international drug trafficking ring. Authorities apprehended him in a luxury condominium on Soi Thepprasit 9 in Jomtien, where they discovered over 150 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice), along with mobile phones, GPS devices, and equipment used for packaging and smuggling the drugs to South Korea.







The arrest came after an extensive investigation led by the Immigration Police and the Narcotics Control Board (NSB), which uncovered that Lee Chun had been hiding out in Pattaya. Police found hidden compartments in books used to conceal the drugs, and evidence showed he had planned to send the package to South Korea. Authorities are now working to expand the investigation and track down his accomplices.

Lee Chun, who had overstayed his visa, is facing charges for illegal drug trafficking and overstaying his visa. He is being held by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for further legal proceedings.































