Wild green turtle killed by boat prop

The carcass of a wild green sea turtle washed up on a Ban Aumphur beach after being struck by a boat.

The turtle, dead about a week, suffered a fatal fracture of its shell after being hit by a propeller.

Dr. Kirin Sornrapipatcharoen, veterinarian at the navy’s Sea Turtle Conservation Center, and sailors collected the remains from Somprasong Beach.

Kirin determined that the 5-year-old turtle was born and raised in the wild, as it did not have a subdural microchip implanted when raised or tagged by the conservation center.