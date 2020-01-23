Arts Learning Center opens in Nongprue

Aspiring artists can learn from professionals and admire a gallery of fine art at the new Arts Learning Center in Nongprue.

Located at the Highway 7 interchange on Sukhumvit Road, the Arts Learning Center opened Jan. 19 by Arts Home Gallery owner Manoon Jantasorn, Nong Plalai Mayor Pinyo Homklin, and Saman Sappasri, former dean of Burapa University’s Fine & Applied Arts Department.

The grand opening featured the Thai-Turkey Arts Expedition, highlighting the work of Turkish artist Tuku Carrish and 13 Thai artists.

Manoon said he opened Arts Home Gallery as a restaurant specializing in stir-fried sweet basil dishes, but wanted to provide a place to promote the arts.

A member of the 13 Artists of Pattaya Group, Manoon created a space that is both a gallery and a learning center where aspiring artists can receive advice and instruction from established artisans.