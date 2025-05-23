Why rocking sea activities are reserved for Thais and Chinese—while Europeans stick to inland thrills

PATTAYA, Thailand – In Pattaya’s bustling tourism scene, a clear trend has emerged: high-octane sea activities like banana boats, jet skis, and parasailing continue to be dominated by Thai and Chinese tourists. Meanwhile, European visitors tend to shy away from the splashy chaos, preferring more grounded experiences on land.

Tour operators say domestic and Chinese tour groups favor package deals loaded with water sports and beachside action. These tourists often seek fast-paced, photo-worthy excitement and tend to travel in larger groups, making group water activities a natural fit. For many, it’s their first tropical holiday—so diving into the sea, literally, is a priority.







In contrast, many Europeans come to Pattaya looking for long stays, relaxation, and a change of pace. They often opt for inland pastimes like café hopping, golf, Muay Thai training, cultural sightseeing, or simply enjoying the bar scene. For them, the beach is often a view, not a playground.

Part of the divide is also generational and cultural. While younger Thai and Chinese travelers are energized by water thrills, European visitors—many of whom are older or repeat travelers—aren’t as drawn to adrenaline on the open sea. Comfort, routine, and subtle leisure tend to win out.

So while the sea still rocks with noise and motion, it’s mostly a splash party for Asian crowds. Europeans, meanwhile, are finding their Pattaya pulse away from the waves—and they’re perfectly fine with that.

































