Who can you trust on a Pattaya night out when even the guards turn violent and the police look on with blurry eyes?

PATTAYA, Thailand – In Thailand’s famous nightlife scene, where neon lights and pulsing music draw millions of tourists and locals every year, the presence of security guards is meant to ensure fun doesn’t spiral into chaos. But what happens when the very people hired to keep peace turn into predators?

The recent brutal beating of two men at Tawandang Mahason Pub in Surin Province — allegedly by a gang of 6-7 guards — has ignited public outrage and reopened deep wounds for past victims of similar violence. In the early hours of April 26, two local men, Anucha Jarath, 28, and Surin Samanjai, 31, were viciously attacked after the pub had closed. Viral clips showed them being kicked and punched repeatedly. Both men remain hospitalized with serious injuries.







While police initially played down the severity of the incident, claiming the victims had only “minor injuries,” the public wasn’t convinced — especially after it emerged that one of the attackers was reportedly an officer with the Surin City Police, known among locals as “Sergeant Nim.” That revelation intensified concerns about conflicts of interest, cover-ups, and the failure of justice in cases involving violence by security staff.

A Disturbing Pattern of Abuse

Perhaps more disturbing than the latest assault is the emergence of another victim from six years ago, who has stepped forward with a hauntingly similar story.

Mr. S., 53, a state enterprise employee in Surin, recounted a terrifying night at the same pub in mid-2019. He was found by his son, barely conscious, bleeding from the ears, and later diagnosed with a fractured skull and brain inflammation. He spent four days in a coma, months in rehabilitation, and now lives with permanent memory loss and weakened mobility.



“I don’t remember anything from that night — not even what hit me,” he said. “My son found me passed out, and we only knew something was terribly wrong when we saw blood on the floor.”

Despite a police investigation, no justice was served. The court eventually dismissed the case, ruling the guard had acted in “self-defense,” and CCTV footage was mysteriously unavailable due to a claimed malfunction. The victim received no compensation or apology.

“The camera ‘just happened’ to be broken that night, and the case dragged for over a year while I was recovering,” Mr. S. said bitterly. “In the end, they said he acted to protect himself. I lost my health, my career advancement, and my future.”



Systemic Rot, Not Isolated Cases

It’s tempting to write off these attacks as isolated incidents, but the pattern of violent behavior, institutional denial, and lack of accountability is unmistakable. When security guards act with impunity, and when victims face uphill battles just to be heard — let alone receive justice — it raises chilling questions for anyone considering a night out.

Even more troubling is the apparent involvement of police officers in nightlife operations, officially or unofficially. While Surin’s police chief claimed ignorance about any officer moonlighting as a pub bouncer, the locals clearly recognized “Sergeant Nim” as a regular enforcer at the venue. This blurring of lines between law enforcement and private muscle severely erodes public trust.





Who Can You Trust in Pattaya and Beyond?

For nightlife hubs like Pattaya, which attract tourists from across the globe, these stories are a stark warning: Trust should never be automatic — especially not with private security or anyone in uniform who isn’t properly identified or accountable.

If you’re going out in Pattaya or anywhere else:

-Go in groups, and stay in public areas as much as possible.

-Avoid confrontations, especially near closing time when tempers flare.

-Be wary of private security — not all are trained or monitored.

-Record incidents if possible. Video can be the only reliable evidence.

-Report violence immediately, not just to police but also via media, legal aid groups, and tourism support hotlines.







Call for Accountability

These latest cases are not just tragic stories — they are urgent calls for reform. Victims like Mr. S. have lived with invisible scars for years, and the latest assaults in 2025 prove nothing has changed. If Thailand wants to protect its nightlife economy and global reputation, it must confront the culture of impunity among bar security and off-duty officers.

To this day, Mr. S. can’t walk normally, can’t focus for long, and lives in constant fear. “It’s been six years, but I still can’t sleep soundly,” he said. “I just want people to know the truth — and maybe stop someone else from going through what I did.”

































