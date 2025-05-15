Thailand considers expanding alcohol sales in tourist zones to include restaurants and grocery shops on Buddhist holidays

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong has announced that the government is considering expanding the legal sale of alcohol in tourist zones on major Buddhist holidays, particularly allowing grocery stores and restaurants to operate under strict regulations.

Speaking at Government House, Sorawong emphasized that while only one such holiday has passed since a recent trial adjustment, enforcement is preferable to prohibition. “People who want to drink will find a way. It’s better to regulate sales through legal channels with age restrictions and designated zones than to allow underground activity,” he said.







The minister acknowledged that many foreign tourists are unaware of Thailand’s religious calendar and the current ban on alcohol sales during such days. To address this gap, the government is evaluating whether restaurants and small convenience shops in tourism areas should be permitted to sell alcohol, provided they comply with strict guidelines such as verifying buyer age and limiting sale locations.

On another note, Sorawong said the “Half-and-Half Travel” stimulus project has not yet been submitted to the Cabinet but is under review by the Budget Bureau. A decision is expected by late May or early June. If approved, it will proceed quickly, as the program will use a similar system to previous versions. Travelers and businesses are encouraged to register in advance to avoid delays once the project launches.

































