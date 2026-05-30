When should you avoid coffee? Experts warn about drinking it on an empty stomach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Many people start their day with a cup of coffee immediately after waking up, relying on caffeine to boost alertness and shake off morning fatigue. While this routine may be harmless for some, health experts say drinking coffee on an empty stomach may not be ideal for everyone—particularly those sensitive to caffeine, living with high blood pressure, or struggling with poor sleep. According to the Mayo Clinic, caffeinated beverages can cause a temporary rise in blood pressure, although the long-term effects vary from person to person. Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that most healthy adults can safely consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, but individual tolerance levels differ significantly.







Why Your First Morning Coffee May Deserve a Second Thought

After waking up, the body naturally transitions into a more alert state. Stress-related hormones such as cortisol are often elevated during the early morning hours as part of the body’s normal wake-up process. Adding caffeine before eating may further stimulate the nervous system, potentially causing some people to experience a rapid heartbeat, palpitations, nervousness, or feelings of anxiety.

Japanese physician Dr. Takeshi Kainuma has suggested that drinking coffee immediately after waking, before consuming any food, may place additional strain on the circulatory system, particularly in people experiencing chronic stress or insufficient sleep.

How Caffeine Affects the Body

Caffeine works by stimulating the central nervous system, helping people feel more awake, focused, and energetic. However, not everyone responds to caffeine in the same way.

For some individuals, caffeine may trigger temporary increases in blood pressure, faster heart rates, trembling hands, dizziness, or feelings of restlessness. Research published in the journal Circulation has found that caffeine can increase sympathetic nervous system activity and cause short-term elevations in blood pressure under certain conditions. This is one reason people with cardiovascular concerns or known sensitivity to caffeine are often advised to monitor their body’s response carefully. Repeated fluctuations in blood pressure over time may contribute to stress on blood vessels, potentially increasing cardiovascular risk factors, although individual outcomes vary depending on overall health and lifestyle.

Why Adults Over 40 May Need to Be More Careful

While younger adults often tolerate caffeine without noticeable effects, the body’s ability to adapt to changes in blood pressure, stress hormones, and stimulants can gradually decline with age.

Health experts say adults aged 40 and older, especially those with existing cardiovascular risk factors, should pay closer attention to how they feel after drinking coffee on an empty stomach.

As blood vessels naturally become less elastic with age, some individuals may become more sensitive to the effects of caffeine.







People Who Should Exercise Extra Caution

Coffee on an empty stomach may be worth reconsidering for:

Adults aged 40 and older, especially those with high blood pressure or heart-related risk factors.

Individuals experiencing chronic stress or high levels of daily pressure.

People who regularly get insufficient sleep or suffer from fatigue.

Anyone who experiences palpitations, dizziness, trembling, anxiety, or discomfort after drinking coffee.

Three Ways to Make Your Morning Coffee Habit Safer

Drink Water First – After several hours of sleep, the body may be mildly dehydrated. Drinking water before coffee can help restore hydration. A light snack such as fruit, yogurt, toast, or a protein-rich breakfast may also help reduce the effects of caffeine.

Avoid Drinking Coffee Immediately After Waking – Experts suggest waiting 30 to 60 minutes after getting out of bed before having coffee. This allows the body to complete its natural wake-up process and may reduce the likelihood of overstimulation.

Listen to Your Body – If coffee consistently causes rapid heartbeat, dizziness, shakiness, nausea, anxiety, or an energy crash later in the morning, it may be worth reducing caffeine intake, adjusting the timing, or consulting a healthcare professional.

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach is not necessarily dangerous for everyone. However, for people who are sensitive to caffeine, have blood pressure concerns, experience high stress levels, suffer from inadequate sleep, or are over 40 years old, the habit may increase the likelihood of temporary side effects such as elevated blood pressure, heart palpitations, or feelings of discomfort.

A safer approach may be to drink water first, eat a small breakfast, and allow the body time to wake up before reaching for that first cup of coffee. When consumed at the right time and in moderation, coffee can remain a healthy and enjoyable part of a morning routine.

















































