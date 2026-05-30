Pattaya’s traffic order gets a rare win as Dolphin Roundabout lanes improve flow

PATTAYA, Thailand – While traffic complaints often dominate conversations about Pattaya, many motorists are beginning to acknowledge that not every change on the city’s roads has been negative, particularly around the newly organized traffic system at Dolphin Roundabout in North Pattaya.







The introduction of clearly marked colored lanes and improved traffic guidance around the busy roundabout has helped create smoother vehicle movement in one of Pattaya’s most congested intersections, according to regular drivers and local residents. The North Pattaya junction serves as a key connection point for traffic heading toward Beach Road, Naklua, Sukhumvit Road, and Central Pattaya, making it one of the city’s busiest traffic circles throughout the day and night.

Drivers say the colored lane system has reduced confusion, improved lane discipline, and helped ease bottlenecks that previously caused sudden merging and dangerous last-minute lane changes.

Although Pattaya still faces broader traffic challenges linked to tourism growth, ongoing construction, and increasing vehicle numbers, the upgraded layout at Dolphin Roundabout is being viewed by many as an example of how better urban planning and road management can improve traffic flow without major disruption. The improvements have also added a more organized visual appearance to the area, especially during peak tourist hours when large volumes of buses, motorcycles, baht buses, and private vehicles pass through the intersection. For a city often criticized over congestion and road behavior, the changes in North Pattaya are offering at least one example where traffic organization appears to be moving in the right direction.

















































