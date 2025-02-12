Pattaya hosts funeral ceremony for Dr. Otmar Deter, Founder of Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International

PATTAYA, Thailand – Dr. Otmar Deter, the founder of the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International, passed away at the age of 86 due to natural causes on February 7. A funeral ceremony was held at Wat Chaimongkol (Royal Temple) in South Pattaya, where family members, close friends, and colleagues gathered to pay their respects.

The final prayers for Dr. Deter are scheduled for Thursday, February 13, with the cremation ceremony set to take place on Friday, February 14. His contributions to the Rotary community in Pattaya are remembered fondly by all who knew him.






































