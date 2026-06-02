Waterspout sweeps ashore in Trat, alarming Laem Ngop residents

TRAT, Thailand – Residents of Laem Ngop district were startled on June 2 when a waterspout formed over the sea before moving ashore near a coastal community, prompting authorities to monitor the situation and assess possible damage. According to a report from Laem Ngop Police Station, the phenomenon was observed at approximately 12:45 p.m. in the Laem Ngop area of Trat province.







Witnesses reported seeing the waterspout develop over the waters of Chong Chang before gradually moving toward shore and making landfall near the Laem Ngop community, creating concern among local residents who watched the dramatic weather event unfold.

Authorities said initial inspections were underway to determine whether any homes, fishing facilities, boats, or other property had been affected. No immediate reports of injuries were released. Relevant agencies are continuing to monitor weather conditions and evaluate the extent of any damage caused by the waterspout. Officials have advised residents in coastal areas to remain alert during periods of unstable weather and to follow updates from local authorities.

















































