Traffic light stop turns painful in Pattaya as motorcyclist loses control and crashes

PATTAYA, Thailand – A traffic police officer from Na Jomtien Police Station has been commended for his swift response after assisting an injured motorcyclist involved in an accident on Sukhumvit Road on May 30. Police Senior Sergeant Major Patcharaphon Kongkakul, a traffic officer with Na Jomtien Police Station, was on duty near the Ban Amphur intersection along Sukhumvit Road when he witnessed a motorcycle rider lose control and crash after braking suddenly at a traffic light.







The rider was injured when the motorcycle skidded and fell onto the roadway. Acting quickly, the officer secured the scene and directed traffic to prevent further accidents while providing immediate assistance to the injured motorcyclist. He also coordinated with rescue personnel and helped administer first aid until emergency responders arrived.



The injured rider was subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment. Following the incident, the motorcyclist, whose condition was reported as stable, expressed appreciation for the rapid response from both the traffic police officer and rescue workers. The incident serves as a reminder that traffic officers are often the first to respond during emergencies on Pattaya-area roads, providing assistance that extends well beyond traffic management duties. Na Jomtien Police said the officer’s actions reflected the force’s commitment to public safety and its readiness to assist motorists whenever needed.

















































