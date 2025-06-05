Watch your sharp words — and your head — while riding, as rage boils over on Pattaya streets

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tensions in Pattaya are once again flaring, as a shocking case of road rage in the early hours of Tuesday morning has officials urging the public to stay alert — not just for potholes and rain, but for tempers, too.

At 5:36 a.m. on June 3, rescue volunteers and police responded to a violent assault in Nongprue, East Pattaya, where they found a man — identified only as Thanachot — bleeding from a head wound. He had been struck in the head with a glass bottle and suffered a gash that required immediate medical treatment. Rescue workers provided first aid before transferring him for further care. The attackers had already fled before police arrived.







According to Thanachot’s girlfriend, Krittiya, the violence began when she was returning home and encountered two women on a motorcycle who aggressively cut her off. Frustrated and shaken, she shouted at them. The women didn’t take it lightly — they followed the couple to Soi Phonpraphanimit 27.

“I admit I used strong words and even apologized later,” she told police. “But they wouldn’t accept it — instead, they called their boyfriends, who came and attacked us.”

Police from Nongprue Station advised the injured party to seek hospital treatment and promised to follow up with an official complaint to begin legal proceedings against the suspects.



The incident adds to growing concerns that while Pattaya’s nightlife buzzes and the streets stay alive, the atmosphere can quickly turn volatile. Between impatient drivers, surprise storms, and ongoing construction hazards, locals and visitors alike are advised to keep their cool — and keep their guard up.

In Pattaya, where potholes crack your wheels and insults crack your skull, staying cool — and aware — could save more than your night out.

































