Pattaya stays in high spirits as city rallies to support residents and tourists amid ongoing rainfall

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials are urging residents and visitors to remain calm as localized downpours during the rainy season continue to cause minor flooding in parts of the city. While some areas experienced heavy rain and brief water accumulation on Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed that traffic remained passable and no serious disruptions were reported.

City staffs from the Peacekeeping Division of the Pattaya City Administration were dispatched to assess and support traffic at flood-prone areas, including the railway crossing near Wat Thamsamakkee, where water levels were monitored closely. According to on-site teams, motorcycles and cars were able to pass through the area without issue, with water levels staying manageable. Traffic officers also helped direct vehicles along the railway-side road near the same junction, ensuring public safety and the steady flow of traffic during the short-term downpour.







Officials stressed that ensuring safety for all residents and visitors is a top priority. “Pattaya must be safe for everyone — whether you live here, work here, or are just visiting. It’s our responsibility,” a city spokesperson said.

As the rain fell, locals took to social media to report on the situation in real time from different neighborhoods. In Pattaya Klang, residents described the rainfall as “very heavy,” while in Naklua it was “strong showers again.” South Pattaya was said to be “intense,” and around the TOT junction in Central Pattaya, people reported “flooded, flooded, flooded!” Meanwhile, Jomtien remained dry, though residents noted dark skies looming overhead.

In Chaiyapruek, one user light-heartedly remarked that it was “just a drizzle — and 1,000 birds peeing on us!” Huai Yai saw mixed reports, with one comment noting “rain and wind hitting hard,” while another said it was “still dry here.” On Soi Buakhao, the rain “looked scary, but [it’s] calm now.”

Over at the Terminal 21 area, people noted it was “pouring down,” and neighborhoods such as Soi Siam, Soi Pothisarn, and Soi Neun were “taking a hit from the rain.” Around the Takui Market in the Pattanakarn area, it was “intense wind and rain,” while Bongkot 2 also experienced “very strong rain.” Mabprachan Reservoir residents reported that the rain had finally started there.



Some of the comments reflected humor or mild frustration, but most were posted in the spirit of helping one another stay informed across the city.

The rainfall was brief in many areas, and no severe flooding or injuries were reported. Nonetheless, authorities emphasized the need for continued vigilance, especially in low-lying areas. Emergency teams remain on standby should conditions worsen in the coming days.

































