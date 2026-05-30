Visitors keep coming to Pattaya, but something is wrong with the spending

PATTAYA, Thailand – The annual low season has arrived in Pattaya, but many business owners and long-time visitors believe this year feels different. Across Thailand, restaurant owners are reporting empty tables, bars are introducing increasingly aggressive promotions, and small tourism businesses are struggling to maintain revenues. While seasonal downturns are nothing new, a growing number of foreign visitors and long-term residents argue that deeper economic and policy issues may be contributing to the slowdown. Online discussions following reports that some restaurants are approaching a “white flag” moment reveal growing frustration among foreign visitors who have traditionally formed the backbone of Thailand’s tourism economy.







Many commenters questioned whether Thailand’s focus on attracting so-called “high-quality” or wealthy tourists may be overlooking the broader middle-income market that has supported destinations such as Pattaya for decades. “We come to Thailand because we can afford a comfortable life here,” one visitor wrote. “Why don’t you want us?” The sentiment reflects a concern increasingly heard in Pattaya’s bars, restaurants, and coffee shops. While luxury travelers are welcomed, critics argue that wealthy tourists can choose almost any destination in the world, from Europe and the United States to the Middle East and luxury island resorts. Thailand’s traditional competitive advantage has long been its combination of affordability, hospitality, convenience, and value for money. For many visitors, that advantage appears to be narrowing.



Some pointed to the strong Thai baht, rising prices, changing visa policies, and higher costs for entertainment and attractions. Others complained about dual pricing at tourist sites and what they perceive as increasing restrictions affecting retirees, investors, and long-term visitors. Several commenters compared Thailand with regional competitors, particularly Vietnam, which continues to attract growing numbers of international tourists with lower costs and expanding tourism infrastructure. One traveler described spending four nights in a beachfront five-star suite in Da Nang for the equivalent of just £230, while enjoying a wide selection of restaurants and bars along a clean beachfront promenade. While online comments do not necessarily reflect broader tourism trends, they provide a snapshot of the concerns circulating among foreign visitors who have historically returned to Thailand year after year.







Business operators in Pattaya are also feeling the pressure. Some report that visitors are still arriving but spending less. Others say customers are increasingly price-sensitive, forcing businesses to offer discounts, happy-hour promotions, and special packages simply to maintain foot traffic.

The challenge is particularly significant for Pattaya, where thousands of jobs depend directly or indirectly on tourism spending. Every reduction in visitor expenditure affects not only hotels and bars but also street vendors, taxi drivers, retail shops, and countless small family-run businesses.

Adding to concerns are external pressures such as global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions affecting travel demand, and higher living costs in many of Thailand’s traditional source markets.



Official tourism figures may still show millions of arrivals, but for many businesses the more important question is not how many tourists arrive, but how much they spend once they get here.

Pattaya remains one of Thailand’s most famous tourism destinations and continues to attract visitors from around the world. Yet as another rainy-season low season begins, many business owners are quietly asking whether the city’s biggest challenge is no longer attracting tourists, but convincing them that Thailand still offers the value that made them return year after year.

If spending continues to weaken and visitors increasingly choose competing destinations, some fear that Pattaya could be heading toward one of its coldest low seasons in recent memory.

















































