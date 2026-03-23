Visitor accident raises concerns over baht-bus rides and uneven sidewalks in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – After a German tourist was injured in a fall from a baht-bus (songthaew) on Pattaya Beach Road, readers quickly took to social media to debate safety, transport options, and the condition of the city’s sidewalks.

Some commenters pointed out that passengers hanging on the rear platform can be fined, although enforcement is often inconsistent. Others said common sense should prevail, advising passengers who are elderly, intoxicated, or unsteady to avoid standing on the back step of the vehicles.

Several readers went further, arguing that songthaews themselves pose safety risks, suggesting the city should eventually transition to modern electric buses with enclosed seating rather than passengers riding partially outside the vehicle.

At the same time, a number of residents highlighted a different issue: walking in Pattaya can be just as hazardous, citing uneven pavements, curbs, and poorly maintained sidewalks. They said improving pedestrian infrastructure would give visitors and residents a safer alternative to hopping on the back of a baht-bus for short distances.







With Songkran approaching, some readers also expressed concern that crowded streets, alcohol consumption, and heavy traffic could increase the risk of accidents.

Despite the criticism, others noted that baht-buses remain one of Pattaya’s most recognizable and affordable forms of public transport. Still, many agreed that better safety awareness, clearer rules, and improved sidewalks could make getting around the city safer for everyone.



































