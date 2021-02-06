Video shows Pattaya thief stealing exhaust pipe from truck

A South Pattaya man gave police a closed-circuit camera photo of the thief who stole the exhaust pipe from his industrial pickup truck.







Chanchai Yuenyong, the owner of a home fixtures shop, jumped in his Suzuki Carry to make a delivery to a customer early Feb. 3 only to hear deafening engine noise when he turned the key on the open-bed work vehicle. He turned off the motor, and went to the back of the Carry to find the exhaust pipe missing.

Checking the security cameras outside his Soi Yensabai shop, he found footage of a Thai man about 170 centimeters tall in a black shirt and shorts pull up on a motorbike overnight and spend about 30 minutes removing the exhaust, leaving the bolts behind. The thief then jumped on the bike again and rode away.

Chanchai said a new replacement exhaust will cost 38,000 baht.

He gave police the video and photos in hopes they will catch the thief and recover his pipe.























