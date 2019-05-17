Police are hunting for thieves who burglarized a vehicle-inspection facility in Nongprue.
Security cameras recorded the two men ransacking the office before taking a computer, CCTV and vehicle-inspection equipment.
A company employee reported the burglary in the morning.
Home Latest News Pattaya News Vehicle-check facility burglarized
Latest Stories
Puppies rescued from under railroad ties
Two puppies were rescued from under a pile of railroad ties in Sattahip. Sawang Rojana Thammasathan Foundation rescuers were notified May 14 about the pups...
Health Insurance and Expats
Notwithstanding misleading information spread last week by some media, the vast majority of longstay expats in Thailand do not require health insurance to obtain...
Brit car damaged by vandals
A British man awoke to find his car smashed up and covered in brake fluid. Leslie Hodgson, 57, called police to his Pattaya Rung Ruang...
3 arrested for burglary of Irish expat’s Pattaya house
Three people have been arrested for the May 4 burglary of an Irishman’s house in East Pattaya. Wasan Panpream, 26, Rachata Kumsart, 37, and Napaporn...
Vehicle-check facility burglarized
Police are hunting for thieves who burglarized a vehicle-inspection facility in Nongprue. Security cameras recorded the two men ransacking the office before taking a computer,...