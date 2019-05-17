Vehicle-check facility burglarized

Security cameras recorded the two men ransacking the office before taking a computer, CCTV and vehicle-inspection equipment.
Police are hunting for thieves who burglarized a vehicle-inspection facility in Nongprue.
A company employee reported the burglary in the morning.

