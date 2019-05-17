3 arrested for burglary of Irish expat’s Pattaya house

Three people have been arrested for the May 4 burglary of an Irishman’s house in East Pattaya.

Wasan Panpream, 26, Rachata Kumsart, 37, and Napaporn Pradub, 27, were apprehended in Nakhon Pathom. Police announced their arrest May 15 and displayed 56,760 baht in cash recovered along with about 6-baht-weight in gold jewelry and amulets. Authorities also seized their pickup truck, motorbike and mobile phones.

Wasan and Rachata were charged with burglarizing the Lakeview Exclusive Villa home of Christopher Knight, 69, ransacking the house and prying open the safe containing 13,000 euros (462,800 baht).

Illustrating their contempt for Knight’s home security system, they ripped out the closed-circuit TV server and tossed alarm equipment into the pool, police said.

The two suspects claimed the house was left unlocked.

Following the burglary, the pair then fled to the Nakhon Pathom house of his Rachata’s wife, Napaporn, who was charged with harboring a fugitive and being an accomplice to the crime.