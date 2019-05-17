Sailor killed in Sattahip collision

A sailor was killed when his pickup truck was struck by another truck at a U-turn in Sattahip.

Petty Officer 1st Class Teerawat Kaewkamsri, 30, died at Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center after the May 15 collision on Sukhumvit Road outside the Naval Ordinance Division. Fellow Marine Petty Officer 3rd Class Noppasit Changlor, driving a Mitsubishi Triton, suffered a severe head wound and was treated at the same hospital.

Police said Noppasit was turning right when his truck was broadsided by a Toyota Vigo driven by Petty Officer 1st Class Pamarin Kaymachai, 44. He suffered only a cut above the eye.

Police are investigating before deciding whether to charge him.