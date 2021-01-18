Unemployed Pattaya hotel workers wait desperately for aid

Pattaya’s hotels were left crestfallen after a much-anticipated meeting between tourism industry associations and local government officials ended with no word of economic aid.







Boonying, an unemployed hotel worker, said he was laid off as his employer couldn’t pay salaries. He’s now selling goods online.

The Jan. 14 meeting between eight industry groups and Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, Assistant Culture Minister Poramet Ngampichet and a Social Security Office representative ended with promises to help those affected by the coronavirus lockdown, but no concrete proposals.

Poramet reasoned that Thailand’s unemployment system was under stress from a recession that began before the coronavirus pandemic and has only worsened since then. He also said officials were struggling with how to provide hotels economic relief as they house a number of diverse businesses, from spas to restaurants to gift shops.















