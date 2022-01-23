Underprivileged children frolic at Ramayana Water Park Pattaya

Eighty-four children from the Child Protection and Development Centre under the care of the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) were invited for a day of fun and games by the management of the Ramayana Water Park Jan 14.







The children were escorted to the fun park by Radchada Chomjinda, the Director of the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand), who looks after the children at the CPDC.

The day was sponsored by Mr. Stan Badekha, CEO of the park, who also gave the children 300 baht each as pocket money. In appreciation for his generosity, Radchada presented Mr. Stan and Mr. Enrico, the outing coordinator, with a gift basket.



























