Bank of Thailand introduces new version of 20 baht banknote

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has introduced a new version of the 20 baht banknote, produced with a more durable polymer material. This version will be rolled out for public use starting in March.

The notes will also carry a new security feature in the form of a transparent window that displays various designs and colors when reflected by lights from different angles. Additionally, the window will include an emboss in the shape of small 20 numbers to assist people with visual impairments.







BOT Governor SethaputSuthiwart-Narueput said the new material will help improve the durability of the bills while prolonging their lifespan and reducing the need to reprint them, as this smallest banknote is the most frequently used by the general public.

The new polymer banknotes will officially be available starting March 24, distributed mainly by commercial banks. The current version of the notes will remain valid. (NNT)



























