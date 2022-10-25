Underground gas blast sends Pattaya manhole lids flying on Sukhumvit Road

An underground explosion sent manhole covers flying 5 meters into the air in Pattaya.

The Oct. 23 explosion, caused by a buildup of methane or another gas in the sewers, threw many iron covers along a 50 meter stretch of Sukhumvit road skyward, with one landing on a Mazda pickup truck, damaging it. No one was injured.







Baht bus driver Winai Amcharoen, 55, said he was sitting in the cab of his truck while it was being serviced at a garage on Sukhumvit Road next to the Shell petrol station, near Mini Siam when he heard the blast, even though the windows were closed. He said he didn’t smell any gas but saw smoke coming out of the manhole.









































