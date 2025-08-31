Motorcyclist miraculously survives fall from Pattaya overpass

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 42-year-old motorcyclist miraculously survived after losing control and colliding with the edge of an elevated overpass on Motorway 7, Section 5, in Nongprue on the morning of August 30. The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center quickly dispatched volunteers to the scene.

Authorities discovered a black Yamaha Grand Filano damaged against the bridge barrier. The rider, later identified as Nasi Thongpuang-ngern, suffered injuries to his right arm and mild head trauma. Appearing dazed and unable to recall the crash, he was treated at the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital.







Witnesses expressed astonishment that Nasi survived a fall of more than three meters with only minor injuries. Some locals even speculated whether he carried sacred charms or amulets, though the rider, still in shock, was unable to answer.

Police from the Mab Prachan Highway Investigation Unit are now reviewing CCTV footage and examining the crash site to determine whether the accident was caused by a simple loss of control or if another vehicle was involved.



































