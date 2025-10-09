Unauthorized beach tent removed at Jomtien to preserve public space

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials from the Jomtien Municipal Task Force, together with local lifeguards, recently inspected Jomtien Beach and discovered an unauthorized tent set up on the sand. The tent, which was not approved by authorities, was unoccupied at the time of inspection. Officers promptly removed it to maintain order, safety, and the beach’s natural beauty.







The operation drew attention from locals and tourists alike, many of whom shared their thoughts on social media. Comments ranged from admiration of the “million-baht view” and the tent’s prime seaside location to humorous remarks about how much it might cost to stay there, and even suggestions to renovate and rent it instead. Some visitors jokingly asked whether they would be fined for setting up their own small tents on the public beach.





Authorities emphasized that maintaining public access and scenic beauty along Pattaya’s beaches is a priority, and unpermitted structures will continue to be monitored and removed as needed. Citizens are encouraged to report unauthorized beach structures to Pattaya City Hall hotline 1337.



































