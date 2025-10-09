Pattaya bar encounter turns violent as man attacked in bungalow

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue teams responded to a reported assault inside Bird Inn Bungalow in South Pattaya on October 7, with Pattaya City Police dispatched to investigate.

Inside Room 117, officers found 45-year-old Chalongrath Sinla suffering severe head injuries and heavy bleeding. Rescue teams provided first aid before rushing him to a nearby hospital. Bloodstains were visible across the bed and on the floor near the room’s entrance.







According to Chalongrath, the incident began when he met a woman at a local bar in South Pattaya. They reportedly got along well and went to the bungalow to continue drinking and socializing. During the stay, the woman may have secretly contacted her boyfriend, who allegedly entered the room shortly afterward. A confrontation ensued, leaving Chalongrath with significant head injuries.

Police have documented the scene and collected evidence for the investigation. Authorities stated that legal proceedings will continue once the victim files an official complaint.



































