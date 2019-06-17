Unannounced PEA roadwork exacerbates bad Music Festival weekend traffic

The Provincial Electricity Authority began digging up Central Road without notice, making traffic crippled by the Pattaya Music Festival even worse.

PEA crews are laying new equipment and wiring along the entire expanse of Central Road from Sukhumvit Road to the beach. But no press announcement was released nor warning signs erected, creating havoc.

The work is planned only for weekdays through September. The PEA had promised it would restore the road fully on weekends, but didn’t on perhaps the busiest weekend of the summer.