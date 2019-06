Tourist police arrested a transvestite for pickpocketing a Finnish tourist on Walking Street.

Yao Wongmanee, 31, was taken into custody shortly after Mikko Tapio Tarvonen, 42, reported that the Laotian had accosted him after he used an ATM and took 17,000 baht from his front pocket.

Tourist police fanned out and quickly found the suspect and the full amount stolen in a pink handbag and in Yao’s bra.