U-Tapao screening Chinese passengers for Wuhan pneumonia

U-Tapao Rayong Pattaya Airport has installed thermal scanners to screen passengers from China for a new type of coronavirus behind an outbreak of viral pneumonia in Wuhan Province.

From Dec. 31 to Jan. 10, 48 cases of the new disease emerged, all in people either living in or having recently visited the central Chinese province. None have died, but 23 remain hospitalized with fevers and respiratory infections.

Chinese scientists have determined the cause of the illness is a new coronavirus from the same family as the deadly SARS and MERS viruses.

Vice Adm. Kritchapol Renglekjumnong, the airport’s director, said U-Tapao has raised its disease-prevention warning level to its highest level and installed two thermal body scanners to determine if anyone coming from China is running a fever.

The airport plays host to a large number of charter and scheduled flights from China.