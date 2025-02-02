U.S. Navy soldiers visit HHN Foundation to inspire Thai children with military dreams

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the ASEAN Learning Center of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children, a group of over 20 U.S. Navy personnel, on January 31, landed in full military uniform as part of an annual event coordinated by Peter Thorand who has been involved in activities at the foundation every year. The sailors, who arrived on January 27, took the opportunity to explore various tourist spots around Pattaya before meeting with the children at the foundation.







The event was warmly welcomed by Siromes Akkarapongpanich, the Deputy Director of the HHN Foundation, along with staff and children. The sailors engaged in a variety of fun activities to fulfill the children’s dreams of becoming soldiers. These included making Chinese New Year lanterns, creating slime, and participating in recreational games.

Additionally, the American sailors hosted a lunch for the children and staff, offering scholarships and essential supplies to support their well-being.





































