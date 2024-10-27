Two beach umbrella operators found violating alcohol sales law in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Administration, through its Complaints and Policy Planning Division, in collaboration with the Sanitation and Environmental Health Department, conducted an inspection at two beach umbrella locations. Initial findings revealed violations related to the sale of alcohol, as stipulated in Chapter 3, Section 27, which prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages and cannabis products in public areas. As a result, a 15-day suspension was issued from October 26 to November 9.



Public feedback has been varied, with some expressing concerns about cleanliness at Jomtien Beach and asking if there are plans for cleanup operations. Comments included expressions of disappointment about the beach’s current state compared to previous visits, inquiries about whether tourists and drinkers would face restrictions, and mentions of the numerous options available for ordering drinks.

Some individuals remarked on their ability to order from Jomtien until dawn, while others raised concerns about parking availability and fairness. Citizens are encouraged to submit complaints via the Pattaya Mayor’s direct page or the hotline 1337.



















































