Turkish tourist robbed by date in Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Turkish tourist lost cash and a phone worth about 100,000 Baht after his date vanished from a hotel room on Saturday morning.

The victim, Mr. Ruhan, told the police that he met a Thai woman on a dating app, who invited him to Pattaya from Phuket. They went to some bars in the Walking Street area of South Pattaya, and then returned to her room at a hotel in Soi Pattaya Second Road.







The woman asked him to take a shower, and when he came out, he found that she had left. He checked his belongings and realized that she had taken US$ 2100 dollars (about 73,000 Baht) and an iPhone 14 Pro worth 30,000 Baht.

He immediately reported the theft to the Pattaya Police Station, where the officers contacted the investigation team. The police are checking the CCTV footage from the hotel and the surrounding area to identify and track down the suspect. They said they will take legal action against the woman according to the law.



























