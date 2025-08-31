Tropical depression nears Vietnam with heavy rain warning for Pattaya and 56 Thai provinces

PATTAYA, Thailand — The Thai Meteorological Department has issued warnings as a tropical depression in the South China Sea is expected to intensify into a tropical storm before making landfall in eastern Vietnam Saturday evening (Aug 30). The storm’s outer edges are already affecting Thailand, bringing scattered showers and heavy rain risks to 56 provinces, including Bangkok, northeastern regions, and popular tourist areas like Pattaya.







Meteorological Director Somkuan Tonjan reported that satellite and radar images show the storm’s front beginning to impact northeastern provinces such as Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, and Nong Bua Lamphu. Some areas are experiencing continuous rain, with isolated locations already seeing heavy downpours.

“The approaching storm is strengthening the southwest monsoon, which combined with seasonal monsoon troughs, will trigger widespread rainfall across the lower northern, central, and northeastern regions,” he said.



Impacts in Pattaya and Coastal Areas

Tourists and residents in Pattaya should expect unpredictable weather over the next few days, with alternating sunny mornings and heavy showers in the afternoons. Coastal waters in the Gulf of Thailand are becoming rough, with waves reaching 2–3 meters and higher in storm-affected areas. Fishermen and small boat operators are advised to avoid venturing out between Aug 31 and Sep 3.



Flood and Landslide Risks

Authorities emphasize vigilance in flood-prone and low-lying areas. Northeastern provinces like Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Loei, Udon Thani, and Nong Bua Lamphu are particularly vulnerable to flash floods and landslides due to accumulated rainfall. In the northern provinces, Sukhothai and Phitsanulok are at heightened risk as well.

Residents are urged to monitor local weather updates closely, secure property where necessary, and adjust travel plans. Those living near rivers or hillside areas should take precautions against sudden flooding and landslides.





With Thailand’s tourism season in full swing, authorities are also advising visitors in Pattaya and other beach destinations to plan activities around the changing weather, while keeping an eye on official alerts.

The Thai Meteorological Department will continue to provide updates on the storm’s path and rainfall forecasts. Travelers and locals are advised to stay informed to minimize risks and ensure safety during this unsettled weather period.



































