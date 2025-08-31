Pattaya weather turns unpredictable with sunny mornings and rainy afternoons

PATTAYA, Thailand — Visitors and residents in Pattaya are facing increasingly unstable weather patterns this week, with clear, sunny skies in the mornings quickly giving way to clouds and occasional rain showers by afternoon.

According to the Meteorological Department, this pattern is due to shifting monsoon winds combined with localized humidity, creating sudden and sometimes heavy showers across the eastern coastal areas. Temperatures remain high during the day, often reaching 33–35°C, while evenings are slightly cooler under cloud cover.







Local authorities advise tourists and residents to carry umbrellas and rain gear when heading outdoors, especially near the beach and other open areas. While the showers are typically brief, sudden downpours may affect traffic and outdoor activities.



Despite the unpredictable weather, the city remains vibrant, with beaches, markets, and restaurants welcoming visitors. Travelers are encouraged to monitor local forecasts and plan activities accordingly to make the most of Pattaya’s summer days.

For up-to-date weather alerts and safety tips, check the Thai Meteorological Department website and local news outlets.



































