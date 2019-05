Thursday’s big rainstorm brought down a large tree and three utility poles on Soi Wat Thamsamakee, knocking out power and damaging a house.

Resident Wichai Attasart, 65, said winds during the brief storm were strong enough to fell a large tree. It collapsed onto electric and utility lines, pulling one pole down onto a house and causing the other two to lean perilously.

Provincial Electricity Authority workers cut up the tree, replaced poles and repaired power lines.