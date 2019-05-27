4 days later, Sattahip authorities aid homeless outside district office

Sattahip authorities came to the aid of a homeless woman begging for food and water in front of the district office for four days.

After watching the dirty, hungry unidentified woman camping out at a pavilion on the beach in front of his office for nearly a week, Deputy District Chief Pikul Sopa finally dispatched police, civil defense volunteers and rescuers from the Sawang Rojana Thammasathan Foundation to help her.

The Nakhon Phanom native was dirty, smelled of urine and was begging for food and water when rescuers arrived. She was taken to a homeless shelter for further care.