Tree falls on moving pickup in Pattaya

Two women were trapped after a tree fell on their truck during a heavy rainstorm.







Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rescuers found the pickup smashed on the railway-parallel road near Soi Khao Noi Oct. 6.

Kittiya Chue-am, 37, and Kai Chueam, 61, were stuck in their Isuzu D-Max which was covered by a fallen Manila tamarind tree. It damaged the truck, but the two women were unhurt.

After extracting the two motorists, city workers cleared the tree from the roadway where traffic had backed up badly due to the treefall.





