Fire destroys Pattaya car audio shop, causing nearly 1 million baht in damage

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night fire destroyed a car audio workshop in a residential community in east Pattaya, leaving the owner in tears as nearly all property inside the building was reduced to ashes.

The blaze broke out at around 11:06 p.m. on March 7 at Ball Sound, a shop specializing in car audio systems located in the Nong Manao community in Banglamung District, Chonburi.

Emergency responders from local disaster relief units and firefighters from the Banglamung Municipality rushed to the scene after receiving reports of flames engulfing a house and workshop inside the community.







When firefighters arrived, the building was already heavily engulfed in flames, sending thick smoke across the area. Residents gathered nearby in alarm as authorities evacuated people from surrounding homes to prevent injuries.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to neighboring houses. After approximately 30 minutes of intensive water spraying, the flames were brought under control, leaving only smoldering smoke rising from the wreckage.

A preliminary inspection found that nearly everything inside the property had been destroyed. Damaged items included a Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, a passenger car, and three motorcycles — including a Yamaha Forza 350, Honda Wave 125, and Honda MSX — along with audio equipment, electrical tools, and shop supplies.

The shop owner, Yanatchara Boonpradap, 33, was seen crying at the scene while looking over the charred remains of equipment and goods that had been prepared for customer deliveries.



She told reporters that no one was inside the building when the fire started because she had gone out for dinner. She rushed back after neighbors called to alert her that the property was on fire, but by the time she arrived the flames had already spread through the entire structure.

Initial estimates place the damage at nearly one million baht.

Police from Banglamung Police Station are investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the full extent of the losses.



































