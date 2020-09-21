Tourists traveling to Koh Larn Island in Pattaya warned of strong wind, heavy rains

Thailand’s eastern region will see continued rainfall and isolated heavy rain. Travelers on holiday trips to islands are warned of strong wind and high waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, 2-4 meters in the Andaman Sea and above 4 meters in thundershower areas, about 2 meters in the upper Gulf of Thailand and above 2 meters in thundershower areas.

During 22 – 26 Sep, the monsoon trough line across the North and Northeast to low pressure cell in the South China Sea. Thailand has continued rainfall and isolated heavy rain. While southwest monsoon will weaken causing less rain over the Southern part of Thailand. The strong wind and waves are in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will weaken.

People in risk areas of the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East, and the South should beware heavy rains and accumulated rainfall. All ships the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should proceed with caution and small boat keep ashore in the next few days.