KOH SAMUI, Thailand – Fresh criticism is growing over transport restrictions on Koh Samui after reports that tourists are being forced to drag heavy luggage under the hot sun outside airport grounds just to access ride-hailing services such as Grab. Residents and long-term visitors say app-based drivers are allegedly prevented from picking up passengers directly at key transport hubs including Samui International Airport, ferry piers, and some hotels due to pressure and opposition from local transport groups. According to one Samui resident who recently relocated to the island, Grab drivers attempting to collect passengers are frequently chased away, verbally confronted, or blocked from entering pickup zones controlled by local operators.







As a result, some tourists — including families traveling with young children and large suitcases — are reportedly forced to walk more than a kilometer outside airport property in intense tropical heat before being able to meet app-based drivers. Critics argue the situation reflects deeper transport monopoly concerns that have followed major Thai tourist destinations for years, where limited competition and lack of transparent pricing continue generating complaints from both visitors and residents. Taxi fares on Koh Samui are frequently criticized for being expensive, with some travelers reporting flat-rate charges of around 400 baht for trips of less than 10 kilometers. Unlike many major international tourism destinations, metered taxi systems remain largely absent on the island, leaving visitors with little bargaining power upon arrival.



Observers say the issue is increasingly damaging Thailand’s tourism image at a time when neighboring countries are rapidly modernizing transportation access and allowing ride-hailing platforms to operate more freely alongside traditional taxi systems. The controversy has also reignited wider debate seen in other tourism hubs including Pattaya and Phuket, where transport access, informal territorial control, and resistance to ride-hailing competition have periodically triggered complaints from tourists and long-term foreign residents. Critics question why authorities continue allowing unclear or inconsistently enforced transport practices to affect the visitor experience, particularly in internationally promoted destinations like Koh Samui. For many travelers, the frustration begins almost immediately after landing. “If getting a ride from the airport is already this difficult,” one resident remarked, “how can tourists leave with a positive impression of Thailand?”

















































