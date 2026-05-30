Global tourism buyers head to Pattaya for Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2026

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced its readiness to host Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2026 under the theme “Healing is the New Luxury” from June 10–12, at the Nong Nooch International Convention and Exhibition Center (NICE Pattaya) in Chonburi Province. TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the event will serve as Thailand’s premier international business-to-business tourism platform, connecting global buyers with Thai tourism operators and showcasing the country’s tourism products and services to international markets. The event aims to reinforce Thailand’s position as a leading destination for wellness and sustainable tourism.







​TTM+ 2026 has attracted strong international interest, with 429 overseas buyers registered, a 5.7 percent increase from 2025. Participants include buyers from ASEAN (33 percent), East Asia (28 percent), Europe (24 percent), and the Americas (15 percent), with notable growth from the U.S. market. More than 60 international media representatives are also expected to attend. A total of 428 Thai tourism businesses, including hotels, tour operators, attractions, entertainment venues, golf courses, travel technology providers, wellness resorts, and hospitals, will participate in business negotiations. Organizers expect over 15,400 business appointments during the event.



In addition to B2B meetings, the program will feature Thailand Tourism Update sessions, TTM Talks on medical and wellness tourism, destination showcases, and networking events. Pre-tour and post-tour programs will introduce international buyers to tourism experiences across Thailand’s five regions, supporting new travel products and wider income distribution to local communities. The event will highlight digital innovation, sustainable event management, and Thailand’s ambition to become a global event hub through world-class tourism and entertainment initiatives. TAT believes that TTM+ 2026 will generate new business opportunities, strengthen Thailand’s tourism image, and support long-term sustainable growth of the tourism sector. (NNT)























































