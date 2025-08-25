Tourist rescued from drowning at Pattaya’s Cosy Beach in Pratumnak Hill during nighttime

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the night of August 24, Pattaya authorities responded to a drowning incident at Cosy Beach, located in the Pratumnak Hill area. City officials from Jomtien, together with Pattaya marine rescue teams, quickly arrived on the scene to assist an Indian male tourist who had gotten into trouble in the water.

According to reports, the tourist was struggling to stay afloat when rescuers reached him. Emergency personnel coordinated with Sawang Boriboon Foundation and transported the man to Pattaya Hospital, where he received further medical attention. Officials are reviewing the circumstances of the incident to prevent similar accidents in the future.







The incident sparked concern among local residents and visitors, who voiced opinions on social media about beach safety, especially at night. Many commenters also shared personal experiences, including illnesses or issues in their love life. Comments included, ‘Is he safe now?’ ‘People who are drunk should not be allowed to swim,’ and ‘Always swim with a friend; if you don’t have anyone, don’t go into the water.’

The event highlights the ongoing need for stricter safety measures and supervision at Pattaya’s beaches, particularly in tourist-heavy areas like Pratumnak Hill and Jomtien. Authorities are reminding visitors to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines when enjoying water activities.



































