Short circuit sparks fire on utility pole in Soi Wat Boonkanchanaram, Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A short circuit triggered a fire on a utility pole in Soi Wat Boonkanchanaram, drawing swift attention from local authorities and emergency services. The incident occurred in the Jomtien area of Pattaya, prompting municipal officers to coordinate immediately with the fire department to contain the blaze.

Thanks to the rapid response of both municipal staff and firefighters, the fire was brought under control without causing any injuries or damage to nearby properties. Power supply in the surrounding area remained uninterrupted, ensuring that local residents and businesses were not affected by outages.







Municipal officials emphasized that such incidents, while rare, highlight the importance of regular maintenance of electrical infrastructure to prevent accidents. Residents are urged to report any signs of electrical sparks, damaged poles, or exposed wires to authorities promptly.

The city of Pattaya maintains a 24-hour emergency hotline at 1337, which residents can call for urgent assistance with fires, accidents, or other public safety concerns. Authorities have also reassured the public that they are investigating the cause of the short circuit to prevent similar incidents in the future.



































